Man wanted for punching, robbing construction worker in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a thief who robbed a construction worker in Queens.

It happened Monday around 12:30 p.m.at a construction site on Palermo Street in Hollis.

Police said the attacker punched the worker in the face -- then stole his phone and ran away.



Police said the 48-year-old victim wasn't seriously injured and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

