NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked and robbed a woman on a Bronx subway platform.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the incident that happened April 4.
Police say the man approached the 38-year-old victim on the northbound platform of the Cypress Avenue 6 train station.
He punched her in the face, and after she fell on the platform, he kicked her and took her purse containing ID, bank card and a MetroCard.
The attacker then fled the station. The video shows him using her MetroCard later that day at the 51st Street station in Manhattan.
The victim called police and refused medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man wanted for punching woman, stealing purse on Bronx subway platform
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More