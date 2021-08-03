Man wanted for punching woman in face while walking by in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman punched by man walking by her in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally punched a 68-year-old woman in Lower Manhattan.

The unprovoked attack happened Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. on Mulberry Street.


The victim was picking up a storage cart when the suspect walked past and punched her in the face.

He never even stopped walking.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.



The attacker continued northbound on Mulberry Street after the attack.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Equinox, SoulCycle to require proof of vaccination
EMBED More News Videos

The company said people have until early September to comply.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york cityattackwoman attackedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brutal attack on man in wheelchair caught on camera
Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants
Amid COVID case surge, calls grow for tougher rules
Nassau County to announce new traveling vaccination program
Simone Biles wins bronze on balance beam
AccuWeather: More clouds, still pleasant
Fire at Princeton Theological Seminary
Show More
Boeing set to retry test flight to International Space Station
Innocent bystander struck by gunfire outside bodega speaks out
Neighbors say marijuana cultivation plant causing a stink
Search on for suspects who yelled anti-gay slurs, attacked victims
Northwell requiring employees to get vaccinated or tested weekly
More TOP STORIES News