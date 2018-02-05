NEW YORK (WABC) --The NYPD is on the lookout for a man they'd like to question in connection with a pattern of ATM cash withdrawals that were gained by using cloned debit cards.
Police say five reported incidents occurred in different parts of Manhattan at Municipal Credit Union and TD Bank ATMs beginning last December.
The first incident was reported at approximately 6 a.m. inside a commercial building at 9th Avenue and West 16th Street on December 18th where many unauthorized transactions were made at several ATMs inside.
The next incident occurred over a week later on December 28th, also at around 6 a.m., inside a commercial building on West 83rd Street. Like the previous report, numerous unauthorized transactions were made from ATMs inside the building.
Nearly a month passed before the next reported incident at approximately 6:45 p.m. on January 20th from an ATM on Broadway and West 149th Street when over $1,400 was withdrawn from the TD Bank account of a 68-year-old man.
Just over an hour later at approximately 8 p.m., over $700 was withdrawn from a 25-year-old woman's TD Bank account from an ATM in Manhattan.
The most recent reported incident occurred a few days later at approximately 9 a.m. on January 23rd when the unidentified male withdrew over $2,000 from the MCU Bank account of a 71-year-old woman by using various ATM machines.
The individual police would like to speak with was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, a multi-colored t-shirt underneath with "Real" printed on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.
