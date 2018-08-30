Police hunt suspect who requested Uber rides, then robbed drivers at gunpoint

A man is wanted for robbing livery cab drivers at gunpoint.

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man they say requested Uber cars and then robbed the drivers at gunpoint when they showed up.

Police say the suspect requested a ride in South Jamaica, Queens on August 20th..

When the car arrived the suspect opened the front passenger side door and pulled out a gun, according to the NYPD.

Investigators say he stole the driver's two phones and cash and then fled the scene.

Ten minutes later, he called for another livery cab and did the same thing, robbing the driver of a cell phone, wallet and cash. Neither driver was injured.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s, 5'7"; last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and light colored shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

