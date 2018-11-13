Man wanted for stealing 20 bags of shrimp from grocery store in Farmingville

FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A man is wanted in Suffolk County for stealing shrimp from a grocery store, a lot of shrimp.

The suspect stole 20 bags of shrimp from the Stop and Shop in Farmingville on North Ocean Avenue back on October 17th at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The shrimp was valued at approximately $440.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

