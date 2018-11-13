FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) --A man is wanted in Suffolk County for stealing shrimp from a grocery store, a lot of shrimp.
The suspect stole 20 bags of shrimp from the Stop and Shop in Farmingville on North Ocean Avenue back on October 17th at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The shrimp was valued at approximately $440.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
