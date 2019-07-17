Man wanted for slashing subway rider in fight at station in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker who slashed a subway rider in Brooklyn.
The NYPD released a photo of the man wanted for questioning in the July 5th assault inside the J and L train mezzanine inside the Broadway Junction subway station.
Police say the suspect got into a dispute with a 22-year-old man that escalated into a physical fight.
The attacker used a sharp object to slash the victim multiple times about the body, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with two slash wounds to the neck, one to the chin and one to the arm.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5'8", approximately 155lbs, dark skin, wearing a white t-shirt, multi colored camo pants, light colored sneakers, a black book bag and white ear pods.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
