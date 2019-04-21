Man wanted for stealing cell phones from women in Brooklyn subways

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who has been stealing cell phones from subway riders in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says the grand larceny pattern involves at least five incidents targeting female victims since February.

In three of the cases, the man took phones out of the hands of women who were seated on the train.

In the other two incidents, phones were stolen from women who were standing on the platform. One woman was struck in the face with an unknown object at the Grand Army Plaza station.

The suspect fled the scene after the thefts, in several instances jumping onto the tracks.

Police describe the man wanted for questioning as a male Hispanic, 18-25 years of age; last seen wearing white du-rag, black shirt white pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

