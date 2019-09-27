Man wanted for throwing water on NYPD traffic agent in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- Police are searching for the man who threw water at an NYPD traffic agent in Queens.
It happened last Monday afternoon on 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill.
Police say the man first started cursing at the traffic agent before opening a water bottle and throwing water at him.
He was hit by the water on his shoulder and face. The traffic agent was not injured.
The man was seen walking away with a woman.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The NYPD made arrests over the summer after officers were doused with water.
