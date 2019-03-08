Man wanted for criminal mischief following violent kicking outburst outside Bronx apartment

Police in the Bronx are on the lookout for a man who took out his anger on a door and wall.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are on the lookout for a man who took out his anger on a door and wall.

Authorities say they're searching for 21-year-old Raekwon Freeman after surveillance video captured his outburst in a high-rise building in Morris Heights on February 16.

The video shows Freeman trying to violently kick in an apartment door, but when that fails, he kicks several holes into an adjacent wall.

Police say Freeman is approximately 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

