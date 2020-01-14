Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect behind three violent and random incidents in just a 45 minute span in Queens over the weekend.The first incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Steinway Street and 31st Avenue in Astoria.Authorities say the man approached a 50-year-old woman walking with her 9-year-old daughter and punched her in the face, causing bleeding and swelling.The suspect then continued toward 30th Avenue, while the victim and her daughter traveled to a medical facility by private means for treatment.Five minutes later, police say the suspect entered a jewelry store, displayed a knife, and menaced several customers at the entranceway. He then shoved and attempted to punch a 61-year-old victim, who was not injured.The individual continued on foot northbound toward 28th Avenue, where 40 minutes later he allegedly punched another person in the face, causing pain and redness.That victim was removed by EMS to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital.The suspect then fled on foot southbound toward 30th Avenue.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------