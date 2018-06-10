NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are searching for the man suspected in a jewelry store heist, the latest in a string of robberies across Manhattan.
Police say he got away with $13,000 worth of jewelry in Friday's robbery at Versani Jewelry Store on Mercer Street in SoHo.
Security cameras captured 48-year-old Robert Taylor on video, according to investigataors.
They say he is responsible for a total of nine robberies at restaurants and stores over the past month.
The NYPD described him as a black male,, approximately 6'2" and 300lbs.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
