Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old boy in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for trying to kidnap a child.It happened on Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street in Woodside, Queens on Monday.Police said a couple was walking with their 10-year-old son when the man grabbed the child by the arm and tried to pull him inside a building.Fortunately, the parents were able to grab him back.The man ran away up Roosevelt Avenue.The boy was not injured.The person wanted for questioning is described as an Asian male, 60-70 years of age, with short gray hair, last seen wearing gray jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).