Man wanted in attempted sex assault in Stuyvesant Town, Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
STUYVESANT TOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD released new video of a man they want to talk to in connection with an attack on a woman in Manhattan.

Police say the attacker grabbed a woman around the neck early Saturday morning in Stuyvesant Town causing her to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

Investigators believe the man tried to sexually assault her, but then another man stopped the attack and the assailant ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The man was wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

