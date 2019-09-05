Man wanted in burglary spree involving churches in Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man behind at least nine burglaries at churches, businesses and a school last month in Brooklyn and Queens, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to an arrest.Authorities say the incidents happened between August 4 and August 28, with the unidentified male entering various churches and commercial establishments by way of forced entry.Once inside, he removes electronics and/or cash before fleeing in unknown direction.The latest incident happened around 8 p.m. last Wednesday at Victory Factory on Jamaica Avenue.Police say the man entered the location through a side parking lot door and then stole $25 worth of coins from an office before fleeing in unknown direction.Of the nine locations the suspect has broken into in Brooklyn and Queens, six were churches, two were businesses and one was a school. The majority of incidents took place between August 10 and August 14.The locations hit include:--St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 108-43 Sutphin Boulevard in Queens. $2,500 DVR system stolen--Epiphany Mar Thoma Church, 103-10 104th Street in Queens. $1,000 in damage trying unsuccessfully to open the collection boxes--St. Sylvester's Roman Catholic Church, 265 McKinley Avenue, Brooklyn. $1,000 stolen from the collection boxes--Holy Child Jesus Church, 111-11 86th Avenue, Queens--Keys of the Kingdom Pentecostal Holiness Church, 109-29 135th Street, Queens--St. Benedict Joseph Labre Church at 94-40 118th Street, Queens--The Theatre Street School at 87-61 111th Street in Queens--Victory Factory twiceNo injuries were reported in any of the incidents.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------