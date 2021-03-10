Man wanted in connection with murders in New Jersey, New Mexico arrested in St. Louis

By
EAST GREENWICH, New Jersey -- Authorities in South Jersey say a man wanted in connection with multiple murders in New Mexico and one in East Greenwich, Gloucester County has been arrested.

Authorities say 47-year-old Sean Lannon was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was wanted for questioning in connection to the brutal death of a middle-aged man found dead inside a home Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue in East Greenwich Township. Investigators say Lannon is familiar with that victim.

Officials believe Lannon fled to South Jersey, where he used to live, after he potentially played a role in the murders of four people in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is considered a person of interest in the quadruple homicide.

Albuquerque police say the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, Sean's ex-wife, and three others - ages, 21, 40, and 60 - were found Friday in a pickup truck that was abandoned in an airport parking garage.



Court documents show Jennifer and Sean divorced in 2019.

Lannon is also accused of breaking into a building Monday in Monroeville, Elk Township while armed with a knife, one day before the victim was found in East Greenwich.

Detectives also say Lannon is an ex-military man with past drug abuse and a record of violence.

Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said upgraded charges against Lannon regarding the homicide in East Greenwich Township are forthcoming.

"While the wide array of specific law enforcement and social service agencies involved in this investigation will become clearer moving forward, the Prosecutor and investigative staff at the GCPO are also grateful and deeply appreciative of contributions made to this ongoing investigation by members of the community and the media,' she said.

Authorities encourage any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Sgt. John Petroski of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-498-6238.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gloucester countycrimemurderhomicideu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Variants make up 51% of positive COVID cases in NYC
NJ increasing indoor capacity, East Orange launches mobile health clinic
Girl about to celebrate 2nd birthday killed when fire tears through home
Deli worker stabbed in neck and back, bias crime investigation underway
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
COVID Live Updates: 10% of Americans have received both shots
Show More
Adopted woman reunites biological parents after 50 years
Roger Mudd, longtime network TV newsman, dies at 93
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in NYC to reopen with restrictions
Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
Restaurants are big beneficiaries of COVID-19 relief bill
More TOP STORIES News