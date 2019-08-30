Man wanted in earlier shooting in Queens fired at officers, killed by police

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a man they say was wanted in an earlier shooting in Queens Friday morning.It happened at the intersection of 156th Street and Brinkerhoff Avenue around 2:30 a.m.Police say officers approached a man in the intersection, who opened fire on them.The man, believed to be in his 20s, was then shot and killed by police.An eyewitnesses says they heard multiple gunshots.Police say the man was wanted in a shooting that had happened about 40 minutes earlier at Sutphin Boulevard and 107th Street. A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times.That victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. Police say they recognized the suspect from surveillance video."Anti-crime officers assigned to the 103rd Precinct were canvassing at 156th Street and 110th Avenue when they spotted a male who fit the description of the suspected shooter," said Terence Monahan, NYPD Chief of Department. "The male observed the officers and fired at their vehicle. The officers exited their unmarked police vehicle and returned fire, striking the male."The man shot by officers was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The officers were not injured.A gun was recovered at the scene.----------