Man wanted in string of armed gas station robberies on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

The robberies took place at gas stations in Suffolk County.

Eyewitness News
DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man behind at least three armed robberies at gas stations on Long Island.

Officials released video from the first incident, which happened in the beginning of November at a Sunoco in Deer Park.

Police say the same man, armed with a folding knife, went on to rob a Sonoco in Lake Grove around 5:45 p.m. on December 14. He reportedly got away with cash.

The man also allegedly robbed a Sunoco just before 4 a.m. on December 8 in Hauppauge.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s or 40s and walks with a limp. He was wearing jeans and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas stationarmed robberySuffolk CountyDeer ParkLake Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Michael Flynn sentencing delayed
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Dead body found behind Long Island community center
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
Show More
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Warning after Post Office mailboxes broken into in NJ town
Chicago officers fatally struck by train while chasing suspect
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite, 2K over Carlton Dance
Suspect in FDNY road rage murder being extradited to NY
More News