DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police are searching for the man behind at least three armed robberies at gas stations on Long Island.
Officials released video from the first incident, which happened in the beginning of November at a Sunoco in Deer Park.
Police say the same man, armed with a folding knife, went on to rob a Sonoco in Lake Grove around 5:45 p.m. on December 14. He reportedly got away with cash.
The man also allegedly robbed a Sunoco just before 4 a.m. on December 8 in Hauppauge.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s or 40s and walks with a limp. He was wearing jeans and a black hooded jacket.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
