Man wanted in string of attacks, hate crimes in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a string of unprovoked attacks on the streets of Manhattan.
Police say they believe the man has attacked at least four people since August 9th.
One victim was pushed, another hit with a stick, and the third victim was struck by a brick.
In the fourth attack, the suspect struck a man in the face and yelled anti-white statements.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
