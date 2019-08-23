Man wanted in string of attacks, hate crimes in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a string of unprovoked attacks on the streets of Manhattan.Police say they believe the man has attacked at least four people since August 9th.One victim was pushed, another hit with a stick, and the third victim was struck by a brick.In the fourth attack, the suspect struck a man in the face and yelled anti-white statements.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------