Search on for man accused of snatching necklaces from women on 7 train in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of snatching necklaces off women in subway stations.
There have been six incidents since late April, including three in the last two weeks.
All of them have taken place aboard the number 7 train in Queens.
The NYPD says the thief grabs the jewelry off the necks of the victims and then flees through the subway station.
In one case, a victim followed him up to the mezzanine area asking for her property back, before the man argued back and took off.
Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as a black male, 40-50 years-old; last seen wearing a long sleeved white shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
