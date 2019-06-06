Search on for man accused of snatching necklaces from women on 7 train in Queens

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of snatching necklaces off women in subway stations.

There have been six incidents since late April, including three in the last two weeks.

All of them have taken place aboard the number 7 train in Queens.

The NYPD says the thief grabs the jewelry off the necks of the victims and then flees through the subway station.

In one case, a victim followed him up to the mezzanine area asking for her property back, before the man argued back and took off.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as a black male, 40-50 years-old; last seen wearing a long sleeved white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityjewelry theftsubway crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being found with head trauma in Montauk park
Dr. John, 'Right Place, Wrong Time' singer, dies at 77
Partial building collapse forces evacuations in Brooklyn
NJ woman celebrates 110th birthday with party, call from governor
Country singer's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'
West Point cadet dead, 21 hurt after cargo truck overturns
Junior's mom agrees to watch rest of trial from adjoining room
Show More
Infant dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours
Brother of slain EMT graduates, gets sister's badge number
LI carnival worker accused of inappropriately touching young girl
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
More TOP STORIES News