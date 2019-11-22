Man who allegedly lured teen to her death in Queens arrested

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A young man has been charged in the death of 17-year-old woman whose body was found in Queens last week, and authorities believe he lured the victim to her death.
Tyler Caldwell, 20, is charged with conspiracy and criminal facilitation in the death of Talasia Cuffie, the godsister of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin, who was shot by a stray bullet while playing basketball last month in Jamaica.
Friends say Cuffie was at Griffin's home with his family after a celebration of his life, went out to get something to eat, and never came back.
Cuffie was then found on a sidewalk on 166th Street in South Jamaica with multiple stab wounds.
Police say there were signs of a struggle.
Cuffie was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Other arrests are also expected, as detectives are still looking for the young woman believed to have fatally stabbed Cuffie, as well as that woman's boyfriend.
Police say Caldwell was ordered during multiple conversations with an unnamed person to lure Cuffie to 166th Street in Queens, where the woman and her boyfriend would confront her.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told Caldwell, "I don't know if I should stab her or have my boyfriend shoot her."
Caldwell allegedly texted Cuffie on Friday night around 9 p.m. instructing her to go to 166th Street, where he knew the young woman and her boyfriend were waiting. They had called him, according to the complaint, directing him to send the victim to their location.
Cuffie was found later that night in a pool of her own blood with wounds to the lower abdomen and groin. She died soon after.
The next day, Caldwell allegedly met up with the two suspects and was told by the woman, "The (expletive) is dead. I poked her twice."
Her death does not appear to be linked to Griffin's shooting.
A vigil and march is scheduled in her memory Friday night.
