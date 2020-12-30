Man who cut woman's finger with machete shot by police in Brooklyn, officials report

It happened Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on Dumont Ave. and Strauss St. in Brownsville.
Two people were taken to Kings County Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.
People are urged to avoid the area due to a large police presence.
This is the second police-involved shooting in Brooklyn in the past 24 hours. On Monday, one person was hospitalized after a shooting in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
