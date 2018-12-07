U.S. & WORLD

Man who drove into crowd convicted of first-degree murder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia --
A man who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been convicted of first-degree murder.

In delivering its verdict late Friday afternoon, the jury rejected arguments by lawyers for James Alex Fields Jr. that he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors said Fields drove his car directly into a crowd of counterprotesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, because he was angry after witnessing earlier violent clashes between the two sides. The rally was held to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields' lawyers told the jury he feared for his life after witnessing the violence.

The 21-year-old Fields of Maumee, Ohio, faces up to life in prison at sentencing.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
white supremacistsprotestu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck in their noses
Applebee's offering $1 holiday cocktail through December
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Elderly man killed in Newark hit-and-run; Truck driver in custody
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves substantial prison time
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
New Jersey teacher charged with sexual contact with students
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Judge: Cardi B cannot contact victims of strip club fight
Police: Man scams approx. $90,000 from elderly LI residents
Killer sentenced to 58 years for murder of NJ cab driver
Show More
Cops: Crash into home leads to discovery of marijuana growhouse
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Police: Stepdad dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
More News