Police: Man who escaped custody arrested again in Coney Island

By Ryan McGriff
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man who escaped police custody was arrested again in Brooklyn.

According to police, 20-year-old Tyquan Ellison was arrested in Coney Island late Monday afternoon after escaping police custody earlier in the day.

Police say Ellison originally escaped at 7:30 a.m. while being escorted to Central Booking on State Street in Downtown Brooklyn. He was in handcuffs at the time of his escape.

Ellison was in custody for multiple charges, including two robberies, burglary and petty larceny.

Further charges are pending.

