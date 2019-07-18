Man who felled landmark Connecticut tree says hatred of brother drove him

In this July 18, 2019 photo, provided by David G. Johnson of the Hamden Historical Society, the damaged remains of the historic 200-year-old "Door Tree" lies on the ground. ((David G. Johnson/Hamden Historical Society via AP))

HAMDEN, Connecticut -- Connecticut authorities say the man who cut down a distinctive 200-year-old tree told police that hatred of his brother drove him to do it.

The Door Tree in Hamden, a white oak that grew in a "distinctive doorway-like arch," was found cut into pieces with a chainsaw on July 18.

The Hartford Courant reports that 63-year-old Curtis Pardee, of New Haven, faces criminal mischief and trespassing charges.

The Regional Water Authority owns the land where the tree stood.

Pardee told officials he cut the tree over three days in late June. He told officials he suffers from mental illness.

David Johnson, Hamden's municipal historian, called it a "terrible act of thoughtless vandalism."

Johnson said David Pardee, Curtis' brother, is known as "Mr. Door Tree" because of his love for the landmark oak.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamdenconnecticutvandalismtree fall
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Police: Plastic surgeon kept arsenal of weapons to threaten wife
3 teenagers injured, 1 seriously, in car crash in Queens
Charities to donate over $300K to fallen firefighter's family
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Body cam shows what happened when Yankees GM Cashman got pulled over
Show More
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
NYPD cop accused of writing fake summonses to girlfriend's ex's car
United tells pilots no alcohol for 12 hours before flights
More TOP STORIES News