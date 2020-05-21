Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6190602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of people marched in front of a Georgia courthouse demanding accountability for the case in which charges weren't filed until state officials stepped in after a leaked vid

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in his death.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.Bryan lives in the same subdivision, and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online. Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, did not immediately return a phone message.Attorneys representing Arbery's released the following statement after Bryan's arrest:"The family of Ahmaud Arbery was relieved to learn that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has today taken William 'Roddie' Bryan into custody. We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process. His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well."The family of Mr. Arbery is thankful for the diligence of the GBI and they way in which they tirelessly pursued the evidence in this case. We want anyone who participated in the murder of Mr. Arbery to be held accountable."