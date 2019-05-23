JERSEY CITY New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver who was high on amphetamines when he caused a crash that killed a father and daughter on the New Jersey Turnpike will be sentenced Thursday.
39-year-old Scott Hahn of Hamilton Township was convicted in March of aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Hahn admitted he had taken 10 Adderall pills and gone more than a day without sleep when he crashed at Interchange 14C in Jersey City in February 2016.
Hahn's Mercedes-Benz rear-ended a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 48-year-old Timothy O'Donnell of Bayonne, pushing it through the tolls and into oncoming traffic.
O'Donnell, a Jersey City teacher, and his 5-year-old daughter Bridget were killed in the crash. Prosectuors said Hahn was traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 5 mile per hour zone.
Hahn faces up to 45 years in prison.
Sentencing for man who was high on Adderall in double fatal crash on NJ Turnpike
