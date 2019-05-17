Long Island man who killed wife in 1980s released from prison, family outraged

BRENTWOOD, New York (WABC) -- The family of a woman from Long Island who was killed by her husband in the 1980s is shocked and outraged that he was released from prison.

The family of Lisa Solomon had been fighting for years to keep Matthew Solomon behind bars.

On Christmas Eve in 1987, Solomon beat and strangled his newlywed wife and dumped her body in a garbage bag.

On Tuesday, the Board of Parole granted Solomon's release from a prison in Orange County.

Lisa Solomon's family said he shouldn't be out of prison - period.

"He shouldn't be a free man, he's a dangerous person," the victim's cousin Stephen Klerk said.

The Department of Correction said Solomon will reside upstate in Broome County and the probation department will closely supervise him.

He will be on lifetime probation.

