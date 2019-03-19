Man who served 7 years for Brooklyn robbery found not guilty at retrial

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A man who served seven years in prison for a robbery in Brooklyn and was granted a second trial has been found not guilty.Otis Boone was 19 when he was convicted in 2011 of robbing two people, and he remained behind bars until the New York State Court of Appeals reversed his conviction and granted him a new trial in 2017.Boone's attorneys with the Legal Aid Society argued that the victims in the case were attacked from behind, had only seconds to view the suspect's face and gave bare bones descriptions of a young black man. They also presented evidence that showed Boone used an EBT card minutes before the alleged incident approximately a mile away.The Legal Aid Society alleged police negligence during the investigation, claiming the NYPD had access to evidence that would have exonerated Boone that they did not investigate."While nothing will ever fully right the years that our client spent wrongfully incarceration, we are pleased to have secured some justice with this acquittal so that he can finally move on with his life," Legal Aid Society attorney Bess Stiffelman said. "Unfortunately, this kind of negligence in eyewitness identification is not unique and demonstrates the profound recklessness of the NYPD to investigate arrests made solely on identification testimony, which we now know is the greatest source of wrongful convictions."Boone's attorneys argued that the arresting detective failed to review prior interviews and information that cast doubt on the reliability of the identification procedure, and that the detective ignored requests to interview witnesses who could have provided information on Boone's whereabouts at the time of the robberies.----------