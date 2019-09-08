Man who set fire to hornets' nest charged with reckless burning

By Eyewitness News
A half-charred, bubblegum pink birdhouse is all the buzz in a town in Washington State.

The $10 birdhouse cost Matthew Buchanan $10,000, and a year in jail.

Back in June, Buchanan noticed hornets had built a nest inside that birdhouse. The hornets kept stinging his girlfriend.

First, he tried bug spray to stop them - but when that didn't work, he took a different approach - he burned them.

Around midnight, Buchanan woke up to firefighters surrounding his home. Deputies cited him for reckless burning.

He is now fighting the charge in court.

