Scarsdale man who fatally stabbed wife in shower gets 20 years in prison

SCARSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) --
A financial executive who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Julius Reich, of Scarsdale, spoke briefly in court, saying there were no words to explain what happened the day he stabbed Dr. Robin Goldman 22 times while she was showering at their multi-million dollar home.

He did not apologize, but he said he regreats his current relationship with his adult children. They were not in court, and the district attorney spoke on their behalf.

Reich pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and faced up to 25 years in state prison.

His children advised the DA and the court that it was their strong desire to avoid the trauma of a trial, and they are said to be in complete agreement with the terns of the plea.

They said they are relieved their father finally accepted responsibility for his actions, and his plea will help them move forward and bring finality to a horrific situation.

Reich and his wife were in the process of divorcing but remained living in the same residence when on the morning of January 20, 2016, Reich entered the upstairs bathroom and attacked his wife.

She died at the scene.

Reich then went downstairs and called 911 sometime later.

Scarsdale police officers responded and discovered her body in the bathroom, and Reich was arrested.

