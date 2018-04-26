Man who wore 'Make America Great Again' hat charged with assaulting Hispanic man

Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man seen on surveillance video wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with an assault at a Manhattan subway station.

Police say 47-year-old Willie Ames is the suspect who punched and shoved 24-year-old Luis Lopez onto the 4 train tracks at the Union Square station on Saturday night.

Investigators say the suspect started going in on the 24-year-old Mexican immigrant by making several racial slurs while they were riding an uptown 4 train. He then proceeded with his attack once they got to the Union Square stop.

Lopez was then helped up onto the platform by his friend and another person and was taken to a hospital for a cut to the head that he sustained when he fell onto the tracks.

"I know it was a hate crime," the victim's brother Andres Lopez told Eyewitness News. "I don't know why he did it. He told my brother we came here to steal jobs from Americans."

Ames is charged with assault and aggravated harassment.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subway crimesubwayUnion SquareManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Victim speaks out as police seek man in 'MAGA' hat in subway assault
Police: Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, shirt assaults man on subway
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News