CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have taken a man into custody who appeared to have a firearm on a rooftop in Brooklyn.
The man was spotted on the roof of a building on Rogers Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the police say the firearm has been determined to be a BB gun.
Few other details were released. Check back for updates.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man with BB gun on rooftop taken into custody in Brooklyn: NYPD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More