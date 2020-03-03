Man with BB gun on rooftop taken into custody in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have taken a man into custody who appeared to have a firearm on a rooftop in Brooklyn.

The man was spotted on the roof of a building on Rogers Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the police say the firearm has been determined to be a BB gun.

Few other details were released. Check back for updates.

