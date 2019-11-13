Man with dog sleeping in Chelsea subway station stabbed

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man sleeping inside a Chelsea subway station with his dog beside him was stabbed during a dispute.

The victim was sleeping on a bench at the 14th Street station when he got into a dispute with another man at around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The dispute escalated and the attacker stabbed him in the leg.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The dog was not injured.

The suspect, still armed with a knife, ran away onto the street.

He was described as a black man wearing black pants and a brown jacket. He was accompanied by a woman.

No arrests were immediately made.

