Man with knife on NYC bus taken down by driver and Good Samaritans

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in police custody after allegedly attempting to attack an MTA bus driver Thursday night.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. at 14th Street and 2nd Avenue in the East Village.

The knife-wielding man stopped traffic and climbed onto the MTA bus, then began stabbing the front of the bus.

Eventually he was stopped and taken down by the bus driver and some Good Samaritans until police arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital for observation. Charges are pending.

