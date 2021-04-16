Police: Man from Ohio with semi-automatic rifle arrested inside Times Square subway station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- A man with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested in Times Square Friday.

Police 18-year-old Saadiq Teague was spotted by officers around 12:30 p.m. inside the Times Square ACE subway station, outside the turnstiles.

Officers recovered an AK-47 magazine with 17 live rounds in it and one loose round inside Teague's shopping bag. A scale used for drug paraphernalia was also recovered from Teague's backpack.

Teague was taken into custody and was later charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of criminal possession of an assault rifle, 1 count of criminal posession of an ammo clip, and 1 count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teague was sitting on the ground, charging his cell phone, and the gun was in plain view, according to police. He told police the gun is registered in Ohio and it was not loaded.

Officers found ammunition in a bag next to him.

The man told officers he believed his possession of the weapon was legal in the city because it was registered and not loaded.

Police say he had an Ohio identification in his possession.

"Obviously we defer to the NYPD. It's a troubling situation. I have no doubt that they're on top of it and they'll get to the bottom of it, but obviously, anything like that in our system is totally unacceptable," Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg said.

A senior police official says they do not believe this was a foiled terror plot, but they are still investigating.

Law enforcement officials are looking into the relationship between the suspect and 43-year-old Andrew Teague who was killed in a police-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio last month.

Andrew Teague was involved in an extensive police chase after officers attempted to arrest him for a warrant for felony assault charges.



