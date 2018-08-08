Man, woman drown in Ramapo Lake in Oakland, NJ

Derick Waller reports from Oakland, New Jersey on the drownings.

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man and woman drowned in Ramapo Lake in Oakland, New Jersey late Tuesday night.

Officials say several agencies responded to the Ramapo Mountain State Forest in a remote area.

It is so remote that vehicles are not permitted down most roads there and swimming is also not allowed.

The drownings apparently happened around the time of Tuesday night's storms.

Several dive teams took part in the rescue and recovery operation. It took several hours to recover the man and woman's bodies.

The New Jersey State Police are continuing to investigate.


