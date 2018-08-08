OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) --A man and woman drowned in Ramapo Lake in Oakland, New Jersey late Tuesday night.
Officials say several agencies responded to the Ramapo Mountain State Forest in a remote area.
It is so remote that vehicles are not permitted down most roads there and swimming is also not allowed.
The drownings apparently happened around the time of Tuesday night's storms.
Several dive teams took part in the rescue and recovery operation. It took several hours to recover the man and woman's bodies.
The New Jersey State Police are continuing to investigate.
Several agencies staging on Skyline Drive in Oakland, NJ following reports that two juveniles drowned in Ramapo Lake during Tuesday’s storm. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/gCWfdp8lBn— Danielle Leigh (@DanielleNLeigh) August 8, 2018
