Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway, Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating the drowning deaths of a man and a woman.

Police boats were out off the coast of Far Rockaway overnight Wednesday off of Beach 9th Street and Seagirt Blvd. This area actually overlooks the Reynolds Channel North of Atlantic Beach.

Someone called 911 around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to report this worst-case scenario, two people went under the water and never re-emerged.

Authorities recovered the bodies of 25-year-old Umarie Chamble and 28-year-old Keylon Ramsey who lived together in Inwood.

Police believe the two had been drinking and it's possible one of them didn't know how to swim, and it's thought the other was showing them how when they both drowned.

There are no lifeguards on the beach there after 6 p.m., then it is swimming at your own risk.

