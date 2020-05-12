Man, woman fatally shot on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a triple shooting on Staten Island.

The shooting happened Monday, just after 5 p.m. on Grandview Ave in Mariners Harbor.

A 33-year-old woman who appeared to be pregnant was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times and was also pronounced dead.

A 43-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

A 2-year-old child was inside the home at the time, and was not injured, but taken to the hospital for a check-up.

Police say the suspect is in custody. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Police say narcotics were found at the scene.
