Police investigate murders of man, woman at suburban New Jersey home

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double murder at a home in a suburban New Jersey neighborhood.Police confirmed that they started investigating the murders of a man and a woman at a home on Walton Road near Jefferson Avenue in Maplewood around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.Police have not released the names of the victims.A 20-year-old jogging in the area told Eyewitness News that he saw a woman's body lying on the side of the road. He said neighbors had already put a sheet over her torso and called 911.So far, no arrests have been made.Officials said the community is not in danger and they are following up on leads. An investigation is ongoing.