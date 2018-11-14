Man, woman in 60s found fatally stabbed in Queens apartment

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man and woman were found fatally stabbed in a Queens apartment building.

Authorities responded to the building on 37th Avenue just after 10 a.m. Wednesday and continued to work the scene into the evening.

Neighbors said many residents in the area are Korean, but the 67-year-old man and 64-year-old woman found dead were of Chinese descent.

Due to the language barrier, few neighbors seemed to know the victims.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the double murder in the neighborhood most consider safe.

Police made an arrest in the building late Wednesday morning, but it was apparently unrelated to the double murder.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double murderstabbingman killedwoman killedFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow total forecast inches higher for some places
Prosecutor to make announcement in 'GoFundMe case'
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Exclusive: Parents blame NYC shelter for baby's death
Elderly man drives around barricade, into construction hole
Show More
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
NYPD reviews response by officers to accident in Borough Park
Death of Queens driver is 8th NYC taxi industry suicide this year
NYPD: Question over child's costume prompts subway assault
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
More News