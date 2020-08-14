BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were shot at what neighbors described as a large house party in the backyard of a Queens home
The gunfire rang out in the rear of the home on 230th Street in Brookville at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso and thigh.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman was grazed in the back by the gunfire.
She went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
No arrests were immediately made.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
ALSO READ: Elderly man robbed inside Bronx elevator
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man critical, woman grazed in shooting at Queens backyard house party
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News