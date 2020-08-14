Man critical, woman grazed in shooting at Queens backyard house party

BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were shot at what neighbors described as a large house party in the backyard of a Queens homeThe gunfire rang out in the rear of the home on 230th Street in Brookville at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso and thigh.He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.A 19-year-old woman was grazed in the back by the gunfire.She went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuriesNo arrests were immediately made.The motive for the shooting is under investigation.----------