Man, woman shot inside barbershop in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man and a woman were shot inside a barbershop in Brooklyn when gunfire broke out on Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting started inside a nearby bodega on Pitkin Avenue around 9 p.m.

Officials say a 32-year-old man ran into the barbershop seeking cover, but was shot in the arm.

A 25-year-old woman was also shot in the back.

Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital and will survive their injuries.

The motive remains unknown and no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york citywoman shotdouble shootingman shotbodega
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
Death of man discovered in UES apartment is suspicious: NYPD
Exclusive: Driver speaks out after teens crash stolen charity truck
Intruder robs home in NJ while mother, 2 daughters hide
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Show More
Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition, bond increased
More TOP STORIES News