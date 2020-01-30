Man, woman shot inside barbershop in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man and a woman were shot inside a barbershop in Brooklyn when gunfire broke out on Wednesday night.Police say the shooting started inside a nearby bodega on Pitkin Avenue around 9 p.m.Officials say a 32-year-old man ran into the barbershop seeking cover, but was shot in the arm.A 25-year-old woman was also shot in the back.Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital and will survive their injuries.The motive remains unknown and no arrests have been made.----------