Man, woman steal 12 handbags in brazen New York City Jimmy Choo store robbery

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man and a woman made off with thousands of dollars worth of handbags in a brazen robbery at a Manhattan Jimmy Choo store Wednesday.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the location on Madison Avenue and 62nd Street on the Upper East Side,

Police say the pair entered the store wearing dark hoodies and fled the scene with 12 handbags totaling several thousands of dollars.

They fled in a blue vehicle with Pennsylvania plates northbound on Madison Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown how many people were in the store at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

