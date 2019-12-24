Man, woman wanted for attacking man over Bronx parking spot

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people who attacked a 74-year-old man during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx.

It happened on Monday, December 16 at 4:15 p.m. on Hoe Avenue.

The victim was sitting in his car when the man and woman in this video started arguing with him.

Police say that's when the man punched the 74-year-old man in the face and pulled out a gun.

The woman is also accused of punching the victim and stealing his phone.

She is described as having a dark complexion, weighing approximately 170 lbs., 6'0" tall. with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and black pants.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, weighing approximately 160 lbs., 5'6" tall with short close cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

