Man, woman wanted in attack of MTA bus driver on break in New York City

The incident happened Aug. 31, but police just released surveillance video of the suspects on Sunday morning.
The 35-year-old driver was onboard an M2 bus near Astor Place when the two passengers threatened a third rider.
RELATED | MTA violence: 3 workers attacked in 24 hours, agency says
The driver kicked them off the bus, but after parking the bus to take a break in front of 51 Astor Place, the pair allegedly forced open the door.
The male told the female to "beat him up" and the woman started to punch the driver in the face, police say.
The bus driver was hospitalized with minor head injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
RELATED | Lawmakers slam President Trump over FEMA funding cut for MTA, school cleaning
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip