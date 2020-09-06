Man, woman wanted in attack of MTA bus driver on break in New York City

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows a man and woman who are wanted in connection to the assault of a bus driver in Lower Manhattan.

The incident happened Aug. 31, but police just released surveillance video of the suspects on Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old driver was onboard an M2 bus near Astor Place when the two passengers threatened a third rider.

The driver kicked them off the bus, but after parking the bus to take a break in front of 51 Astor Place, the pair allegedly forced open the door.

The male told the female to "beat him up" and the woman started to punch the driver in the face, police say.

The bus driver was hospitalized with minor head injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

