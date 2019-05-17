Man, woman wanted in robbery of elderly man in East Harlem elevator

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 90-year-old man was robbed inside the elevator of his apartment building in East Harlem.

It happened on Saturday, May 4 at around 5 p.m. near East 124th Street and Madison Avenue.

The elderly man was inside the elevator when a man and woman got inside and forced him against the wall and took his wallet.

They ran off with his wallet. It contained $300 in cash. The pair is also accused of using his bank card at two locations.

Police released surveillance photos of the man and woman using his bank car at the Burger King on West 125th Street and the Shop Fair Supermarket on Adam Clayton Powell Blvd.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

