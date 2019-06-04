Police investigating after man shot in head in Amityville

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in Amityville, Long Island Tuesday afternoon.
Police believe the incident started at a cell phone store where a shot was fired into a window.
Several shots were then fired into a car in a residential neighborhood, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the victim was the intended target and was not a resident of the neighborhood.
Police are investigating whether the shooting was drug or gang-related.
Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.
Schools in the area were put on lockout but it was lifted at 3:45 p.m. and students were dismissed.
