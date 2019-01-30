Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday outside of 613 Van Siclen Avenue in East New York.
Police shot a man in the arm. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious but stable condition.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.
