Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday outside of 613 Van Siclen Avenue in East New York.

Police shot a man in the arm. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingnypdpoliceEast New YorkBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings bitter cold, snow squall
NYPD: Retired correction officer shoots would-be car thief
Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at paper plant in NJ
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Female teacher accused of having sex with student in NJ
Lawyer: Body cams show excessive force in NJ police shooting
51-year-old Orthodox man beaten in Brooklyn bias attack
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Show More
Police: Video shows potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack
15 alleged gang members indicted in Bronx gun violence
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Yonkers
More News