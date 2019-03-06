Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Harlem

EMBED <>More Videos

Shannon Sohn has the latest over Harlem in Newscopter 7.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Harlem Tuesday, sources tell Eyewitness News.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at an apartment complex on West 114th Street.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun and shots were fired.

Police say officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect in the back.

The man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
harlemshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Bloomberg not running for president in 2020
Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in New York home
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
3 explosive devices discovered around London
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Show More
Malfunctioning garbage truck crashes into New York home
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Former FDNY fire protection Inspector arrested
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed popular DJ Jinx Paul
Forbes: Kylie Jenner is youngest self-made billionaire
More TOP STORIES News