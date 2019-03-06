Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Harlem Tuesday, sources tell Eyewitness News.
The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at an apartment complex on West 114th Street.
Police responded to a report of a man with a gun and shots were fired.
Police say officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect in the back.
The man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
No officers were injured.
